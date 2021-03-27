Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram wins all-around gold medal in World Cup

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram won a gold medal on Saturday in the sport’s World Cup competition in Bulgaria.

Ashram won the all-around individual event, which includes separate showings with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon. She was first among 44 competitors with a score of 98.450.

She narrowly edged out Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria after the two had been neck and neck the day before.

Ashram will appear in the finals of four more events on Sunday.

The competition is one of four rhythmic gymnastic World Cup events before the 2021 Olympics and acts as a qualifier for the Olympics.

Ashram, 21, trains in Rishon Lezion in central Israel with coach Ayelet Zussman.

בואו נצפה בתרגיל החישוק של לינוי אשרם אותו ביצעה הבוקר במוקדמות גביע העולם בסופיה ✨לינוי קיבלה ציון של 25.8 נק׳ והעפילה לגמר על המכשיר, שיתקיים ביום ראשון ???????????? Posted by ‎איגוד ההתעמלות בישראל Israel Gymnastics‎ on Friday, March 26, 2021

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Adi Katz took 12th place in Saturday’s all-around event.

In November, Ashram won a gold medal at the European Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine where she narrowly defeated Belarussian Alina Harnasko to take home the all-around title, with a total score of 100.9.

Her victory came two days after Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics team took the gold in the group all-around category. The category included performances using hoops, clubs and balls.

Rhythmic gymnastics is one of Israel’s stronger sports. Ashram has won numerous medals in recent years and is seen as one of the country’s leading hopes in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.