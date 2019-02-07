Schooled in the primaries: 6 things to know for February 7

1. The buzz in the Hebrew-language press on Thursday was about the Likud primaries that dealt somewhat of a setback to Benjamin Netanyahu, whose chief internal rival made a strong showing despite a campaign by the prime minister to sideline him.

Final results published Wednesday evening showed former minister Gideon Sa’ar finishing fourth in the internal party vote. Netanyahu views Saar as a potential replacement and had lobbied party members hard to push him down the list.

The Likud party has a strong lead in polls and is expected to win around 30 out of the Knesset’s 120 seats, but with Netanyahu facing a series of corruption charges, the primaries have taken on added significance as an indicator for his potential successor within the party.

Unsurprisingly, Israeli media outlets and political pundits have much to say about the results of the Likud primaries, from criticizing the lack of female and minority candidates to predictions of how the party will deal with a possible Netanyahu indictment.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily dedicates its first 10 pages to the new Likud list, profiling the new faces of the party and speculating who will make it into the 21st Knesset in April. The paper’s columnist Ariela Ringell Hoffman strikes a cautiously optimistic tone about the new Likud list. Despite the “hawkish, anti-democratic and extreme right-wing” rhetoric from the Likud in the lead up to the primaries, Hoffman says the internal vote actually yielded a group of more promising potential MKs. “This is relatively balanced list, even if very few women are represented… the new centrist members will make it that much harder for Gantz to steal votes from the right.”

Columnist Ben Dror Yemini says the results of the Likud primaries “could have been so much worse.” He praises party members for “growing up” and “not continuing on as Netanyahu’s obedient soldiers.” But he still criticizes the ruling party for its increasingly rightward shift, and being “completely submissive to the every demand” from his ultra-Orthodox or pro-settlement coalition partners.

He says the Likud needs to decide if it wants to continue shifting right-ward, or seriously pursue a peace deal with Palestinians. “Right now, the candidates are not discussing contents, they’re too busy name-calling their opponents.

2. Israel Hayom, a staunchly pro-Netanyahu daily, is pleased with the “respectable list” chosen by Likud members. Much of its main story about the internal vote highlights the results as a victory for Netanyahu, and minimizes reports/rumors of dissent among the party.

The paper profiles the Likud members who likely would not make the list, who, despite their loss, are quoted as lavishing praise on Netanyahu and the Likud. Other than Oren Hazan who hung up his phone on the Israel Hayom reporter seeking comment, the paper included comments from Sa’ar, Ayoub Kara, and Yehuda Glick, who all told the paper they were pleased with the primary results and Netanyahu’s leadership.

Israel Hayom’s top columnist, Mati Tuchfeld, says that while the results were not an overwhelming success for Netanyahu, they prove that “he is still in charge.” He also defends Netanyahu against criticism for publicly picking a fight with Sa’ar, saying that he only sought to push him down the list to party slate to ensure he would not attempt to oust him as prime minister if indicted for corruption after his re-election.

3. In Haaretz, columnist Yossi Verter praised Likud loyalists for defying Netanyahu, saying the primary results showed that party members “are not a flock of sheep that scares every time a herding dog barks and rushes submissively to the corral.”

The left-leaning daily also features an op-ed by former Meretz party leader Zehava Galon, who levels harsh criticism against Netanyahu for changing the nature of his own party, as well as the political landscape in Israel. “No one else (except for maybe Meri Kahana) has flirted so much with political violence, incitement and blatant lies… a brief look at what is left of the Likud party will tell you that Netanyahu will stay will us for a long time after Netanyahu himself is gone,” she says. “Netanyahu can be beaten, but the type of politics that he promoted will remain.”

4. Haaretz reports that Iran is looking to move its weapons depots in Syria away from the Damascus airport due to the wave of Israeli strikes on its military transports there.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps would like to move its weapons supply center from the capital to a remote Syrian air force base known as T4, located between the cities of Homs and Palmyra.

According to the report, the stepped up Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets in Damascus has caused tension between Tehran and its allies Syria and Russia, who have been trying to prove that the Assad regime has restored stability in the country.

5. Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday includes short promotional snippets an interview with Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz that is set to be published in full tomorrow in its weekend edition. As a preview, Yedioth published some of Gantz’s remarks on Wednesday and Thursday, in which he hinted at a possible Israeli pullback in the West Bank, sparking condemnations from the right, but praise from Palestinians.

Israel Hayom also takes aim at Gantz over his remarks, declaring at the top of its front page that the former IDF chief has “earned himself a warm hug from the Palestinians.” Following Netanyahu’s lead in branding Gantz a leftist who wants to “carry out another disengagement” from the West Bank, the paper accompanies the story with a single image of a young boy forcibly being removed by soldiers during the Gaza disengagement of 2005.

The Haaretz editorial also touches on Gantz’s interview to Yedioth. The daily praises the former military chief for “saying some the right things,” but says he “should be wary of imitating the Gabbay precedent,” by getting flustered by the “cheap provocations” by the prime minister and his loyalists “that have become routine during the years of Netanyahu’s rule.”

“If Gantz is indeed made of the stuff of leadership, he shouldn’t be frightened by the gallons of venom that will be poured on him in the coming weeks in an attempt to tar him as a ‘leftist,’ an ‘Arab lover’ or someone who wants to “expel Jews from their homes,'” the paper says. “For Gantz to pose an alternative to Netanyahu, he must demonstrate a moral spine.”

6. On other days, a rocket fired from Gaza that exploded outside a town in southern Israel after weeks of relative quiet would be front page news, but the extensive election coverage has relegated the story to the back of Thursday’s papers.