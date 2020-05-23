Sea of Galilee beaches hit capacity under health regulations as heatwave breaks

Authorities said Saturday that a number of beaches at the Sea of Galilee had reached capacity under social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Israelis took advantage of relaxed rules and the end of a blistering heatwave.

The Kinneret Authority said tens of thousands of visitors packed the shores of the lake and that the Lebanon, Zinabberay, Shikmim and Amnon Bay beaches would be opened and closed intermittently to control the flow of bathers in accordance with Health Ministry regulations.

Israel’s beaches reopened on Wednesday after they had been shuttered since early April over COVID-19. Beachgoers are required to stay two meters away from one another, and groups are limited to six, according to government regulations seeking to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The beach closure, part of a wider lockdown impacting most facets of Israeli public life, was initially met with broad social acceptance, with the cool weather helping keep people indoors.

But as recent weeks saw a gradual easing of restrictions and the advent of scorching summer heat, many Israelis didn’t wait for the official green light to take a plunge.

Last Saturday, Israel’s beaches already saw thousands basking in the sun and enjoying the water, in violation of the rules and in the absence of lifeguards.

Wednesday’s opening of 124 of Israel’s beaches marked the official beginning of the bathing season as the country sweltered under an intense heatwave which killed at least three people. Temperatures in some parts of the country soared past 45 degrees Celsius (113° Fahrenheit).

But temperatures dipped on Friday and lowered further on Saturday, with rain expected in some parts of the country on Sunday.