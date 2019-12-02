Speculation Walmart coming to Israel causes local supermarket shares to dip
Mystery over retail giant’s plans deepen after it posts job wanted adds for Jerusalem, Israel, but later says they were for non-existent Jerusalem, Illinois
Speculation surged Sunday that US retail giant Walmart would be making an entry into the local market, causing the stock of major Israeli supermarkets, including Shufersal and Rami Levi, to dip.
The news was fueled by Walmart posting on LinkedIn for jobs based in Jerusalem, including cashiers, pharmacists and warehouse workers.
But Walmart denied they were coming to Israel, telling the Calcalist website that the jobs were actually for Jerusalem, Illinois. However there doesn’t seem to be such a city.
In a later email to Calcalist, Walmart’s spokesman suggested that the several dozen Linkedin listings, which appeared to specifically target Israeli users, were in fact for jobs in the Illinois towns of Zion and Salem.
“We are working to clarify the discrepancy,” the spokesman said.
Calcalist reported last year that representatives of Walmart visited Israel to look into the possibility of opening a branch in the country.
comments