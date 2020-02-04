Sudanese leader says he met Netanyahu to achieve country’s interests

Sudan’s leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Tuesday his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the previous day in Uganda was driven by his responsibility to protect the country’s national security.

“I took this step from the standpoint of my responsibility… to protect the national security of Sudan and achieve the supreme interests of the Sudanese people,” Burhan said in a statement after briefing Sudan’s ruling body about his meeting.

The surprise meeting stirred controversy in Sudan, with the government saying it wasn’t notified ahead of time and critics lambasting the talks on social media.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Others said Monday’s meeting would improve Sudan’s standing with the United States and help Khartoum shed its pariah image. For Israel, it was a major diplomatic breakthrough with a Muslim-majority African state, two days after the Arab League rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Burhan heads Sudan’s transitional administration. His meeting with Netanyahu was kept secret but grabbed headlines late Monday when the Israeli leader announced the two had begun talks on normalizing relations between their countries.

Sudan is desperate to lift sanctions linked to its listing by the US as a state sponsor of terror. That would be a key step toward ending its isolation and rebuilding the economy after the popular uprising last year that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir and installed the joint civilian-military sovereign council, headed by Burhan.

But Khartoum is also a longtime member of the Arab League and joined other members in rejecting Trump’s plan at a meeting in Cairo on Saturday. The US plan, which is seen by both sides as heavily favoring Israel, would grant the Palestinians a demilitarized state on some 70 percent of the West Bank, while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and most of East Jerusalem.