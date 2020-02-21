Sy Sperling, Hair Club for Men president ‘and also a client,’ dies at 78

(JTA) — Sy Sperling, the Jewish son of a Bronx plumber who became famous for his hair loss treatment commercials, died at 78.

In the 1960s, Sperling opened a salon in New York where he offered services for men suffering from hair loss.

But he became nationally famous two decades later with commercials that always ended with Sperling holding up a photo of his formerly bald self with the tag line “And remember, I’m not only the Hair Club president, but I’m also a client.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sperling, who died Wednesday in Boca Raton, Florida, following a long illness, sold the business for $45 million in 2000.

Along with his wife, Susan, Sperling left a portion of his estate to the Jewish anti-hunger group MAZON. In an interview conducted years after he sold his business, Sperling described himself as very involved in his Florida synagogue.