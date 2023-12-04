Taken captive: Idan Shtivi, reached rave just before Hamas attack

Idan Shtivi, 28, was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova desert rave, where he had volunteered to photograph the event.

He joined the party at 6 a.m., and called his girlfriend at 7, telling her about the missiles overhead and that he was leaving the party.

Shtivi left in his car with two other friends, Lior and Yulia, but was blocked by the terrorists on the road heading north. He then turned the car around and started driving south, but was driven off the road, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

He was last seen in that location, and the car was later found, full of bullet holes and blood. His friends’ bodies were found, but Shtivi was later identified by security forces as having been taken hostage in Gaza.

The environmental sciences student lives in Tel Aviv and was making plans to move into a new apartment with his girlfriend, Stav and his new dog. A lover of nature, camping and music, Shtivi is described by his family as a resourceful person who can survive in extreme conditions.

He is planning to work in the energy sector to combat climate change, and to join a volunteer program in Africa that aids children.