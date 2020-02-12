The blacklist: All 112 companies UN says are operating in settlements

The UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday published a “database” of 112 companies it says are conducting business in West Bank settlements.

In the report the council said the companies’ activities “raised particular human rights concerns.”

The list is dominated by Israeli companies, including banks and construction firms. But it also lists a number of international firms, including travel companies Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola and construction and infrastructure companies including France’s Egis Rail and British company JC Bamford Excavators.

Six of the companies listed are based in the US, four in the Netherlands, three in the UK, three in France, and one each in Luxembourg and Thailand.

Israeli authorities reacted with fury to the report, which they described as a “blacklist,” while the Palestinians lauded the list as “a victory for international law.”

The list includes companies that are directly engaged in the West Bank, parent companies that own a majority share in firms operating in the West Bank, and companies granting franchises or licenses to West Bank businesses.

Below are the 112 companies listed in the report, and their home countries:

1. Afikim Public Transportation Ltd., Israel

2. Airbnb Inc., United States

3. American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd., Israel

4. Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd., Israel

5. Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd., Israel

6. Angel Bakeries, Israel

7. Archivists Ltd., Israel

8. Ariel Properties Group, Israel

9. Ashtrom Industries Ltd., Israel

10. Ashtrom Properties Ltd., Israel

11. Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Israel

12. Bank Hapoalim B.M., Israel

13. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., Israel

14. Bank of Jerusalem Ltd., Israel

15. Beit Haarchiv Ltd., Israel

16. Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd., Israel

17. Booking.com B.V., Netherlands

18. C Mer Industries Ltd., Israel

19. Café Café Israel Ltd., Israel

20. Caliber 3, Israel

21. Cellcom Israel Ltd., Israel

22. Cherriessa Ltd., Israel

23. Chish Nofei Israel Ltd., Israel

24. Citadis Israel Ltd., Israel

25. Comasco Ltd., Israel

26. Darban Investments Ltd., Israel

27. Delek Group Ltd., Israel

28. Delta Israel, Israel

29. Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd., Israel

30. Egis Rail, France

31. Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd., Israel

32. Energix Renewable Energies Ltd., Israel

33. EPR Systems Ltd., Israel

34. Extal Ltd., Israel

35. Expedia Group Inc., United States

36. Field Produce Ltd., Israel

37. Field Produce Marketing Ltd., Israel

38. First International Bank of Israel Ltd., Israel

39. Galshan Shvakim Ltd., Israel

40. General Mills Israel Ltd., Israel

41. Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd., Israel

42. Hot Mobile Ltd., Israel

43. Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd., Israel

44. Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd., Israel

45. Israel Discount Bank Ltd., Israel

46. Israel Railways Corporation Ltd., Israel

47. Italek Ltd., Israel

48. JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., United Kingdom

49. Jerusalem Economy Ltd., Israel

50. Kavim Public Transportation Ltd., Israel

51. Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd., Israel

52. Matrix IT Ltd., Israel

53. Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd., Israel

54. Mekorot Water Company Ltd., Israel

55. Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd., Israel

56. Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd., Israel

57. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd., Israel

58. Modi’in Ezrachi Group Ltd., Israel

59. Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd., Israel

60. Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd., Israel

61. Municipal Bank Ltd., Israel

62. Naaman Group Ltd., Israel

63. Nof Yam Security Ltd., Israel

64. Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd., Israel

65. Opodo Ltd., United Kingdom

66. Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd., Israel

67. Partner Communications Company Ltd., Israel

68. Paz Oil Company Ltd., Israel

69. Pelegas Ltd., Israel

70. Pelephone Communications Ltd., Israel

71. Proffimat S.R. Ltd., Israel

72. Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd., Israel

73. Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd., Israel

74. Re/Max Israel, Israel

75. Shalgal Food Ltd., Israel

76. Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd., Israel

77. Shufersal Ltd., Israel

78. Sonol Israel Ltd., Israel

79. Superbus Ltd., Israel

80. Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd., Israel

81. Tahal Group International B.V., Netherlands

82. TripAdvisor Inc., United States

83. Twitoplast Ltd., Israel

84. Unikowsky Maoz Ltd., Israel

85. YES, Israel

86. Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd., Israel

87. ZF Development and Construction, Israel

88. ZMH Hammermand Ltd., Israel

89. Zorganika Ltd., Israel

90. Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd., Israel

91. Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd., Israel

92. Alstom S.A., France

93. Altice Europe N.V., Netherlands

94. Amnon Mesilot Ltd., Israel

95. Ashtrom Group Ltd., Israel

96. Booking Holdings Inc., United States

97. Brand Industries Ltd., Israel

98. Delta Galil Industries Ltd., Israel

99. eDreams ODIGEO S.A., Luxembourg

100. Egis S.A., France

101. Electra Ltd., Israel

102. Export Investment Company Ltd., Israel

103. General Mills Inc., United States

104. Hadar Group, Israel

105. Hamat Group Ltd., Israel

106. Indorama Ventures P.C.L., Thailand

107. Kardan N.V., Netherlands

108. Mayer’s Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd., Israel

109. Motorola Solutions Inc., United States

110. Natoon Group, Israel

111. Villar International Ltd., Israel

112. Greenkote P.L.C., United Kingdom