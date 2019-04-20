Trump, Ivanka send out Passover greetings

US President Donald Trump tweeted out a Passover greeting Friday night as the holiday began for Jewish Americans.

The president posted an image of a Star of David on his account, between posts claiming his vindication following the Thursday release of Robert Mueller’s redacted report on his campaign’s contacts with Russia before the 2016 presidential election.

“Wishing a Happy Passover to all those celebrating in America, Israel, and around the world!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is Jewish, also tweeted a message for the holiday, writing “Happy Passover to all celebrating!” with the Hebrew “chag sameach,” meaning happy holiday.

Wishing a Happy Passover to all those celebrating in America, Israel, and around the world! pic.twitter.com/h3wgLZ4mxS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2009 in order to marry her husband, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Happy Passover to all celebrating! Chag Sameach! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 19, 2019

Last year, Trump released a video message wishing Americans a happy Passover and Easter to mark the two holidays.

In 2017, The White House hosted a Passover Seder night for its staff, but Trump and his immediate family did not attend.

The White House Seder was held as an annual tradition under former president Barack Obama, who hosted his first such event in 2009, in the Old Family Dining Room.