Two killed in West Bank car accident days before celebrating 18th birthdays

Two teen friends who just finished high school were killed Friday in a car crash in the West Bank, near the settlement of Mitzpe Jericho.

The two, Amit Barlev and Hillel Lalum, were residents of the settlement of Elazar in the Etzion Bloc. They had been set to celebrate their 18th birthdays within days.

The pair were returning from a day out at the Dead Sea with a third friend, who was moderately wounded in the accident.

Their car overturned on the road for reasons that were not immediately clear.

Their funerals were to be held later Friday afternoon in the nearby town of Kfar Etzion.