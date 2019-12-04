Two Israeli drama series picked up in Europe, Australia

Two Israeli TV series, “Your Honor” and “Asylum City,” are heading to Europe and Down Under.

Both dramas are from Yes Studios.

“Your Honor,” or “Kvodo” in Hebrew, which just began its second season in Israel, will be shown in Sweden and Poland where it was purchased by local TV networks.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The show, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, is about how the life of a judge is changed after his teenage son kills the son of a crime boss in a hit-and-run accident.

The series is also being remade as “Your Honor” in the US by Showtime.

Brian Cranston, of “Breaking Bad” fame, is the star and executive producer of the limited 10-episode run of the show, which will take place in New Orleans.

“Asylum City,” an award-winning show also from Yes Studios and based on novelist Liad Shoham’s 2013 thriller, will soon head to France and Australia.

The show is based closely on the novel, which unravels the underworld of human trafficking and asylum seekers.