US Coast Guard calls off search for rabbi who jumped in ocean to save student

Official says Reuven Bauman ‘acted heroically’ when he plunged into choppy waters after youngster struggled to return to shore in area where swimming is prohibited

By TOI staff and JTA Today, 11:12 am 0 Edit
Illustrative -- A US Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew conducts a hoist demonstration with a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco-Forward Operating Base Point Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew in the Port of Los Angeles, on March 21, 2019 (Seaman Ryan Estrada/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
The US Coast Guard has called off the search for a rabbi who jumped into the ocean in a state park in Virginia, to save a student who was having trouble returning to shore, local media reported Wednesday

Coast Guard Lt. Steve Arguelles told the Virginian Pilot that the decision was made after a calculation of the likelihood that Rabbi Reuven Bauman survived.

“It’s always a hard decision, and it’s not one we make lightly,” Arguelles said.

Arguelles added that the 11-year-old student, who was at False Cape State Park on Tuesday afternoon with about 20 others from a local yeshiva, was safe after the rabbi “acted heroically.”

Bauman, 35, a teacher at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Norfolk, Virginia, is listed on the school’s website as teaching 7th and 8th grade secular studies and 3rd grade Judaic studies.

A community representative said Bauman was a father of five.

The water on Tuesday was reported to be choppy with rip currents, and lifeguards in the area had raised a red flag, which means that swimming is prohibited, local channel ABC 13 news reported. Swimming is prohibited in that area of the state park as well.

