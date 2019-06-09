Wesleyan receives US national grant to host dancer Netta Yerushalmy
search
home page
Jumping for joy

Wesleyan receives US national grant to host dancer Netta Yerushalmy

Connecticut university gets $15,000 from National Endowment for the Arts for residency and performance by dance artist raised in Israel

By AP Today, 5:58 pm 0 Edit
Netta Yerushalmy at BAC Residency in New York, screen grab captured June 9, 2019 (via YouTube)
Netta Yerushalmy at BAC Residency in New York, screen grab captured June 9, 2019 (via YouTube)

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — Wesleyan University’s Center for the Arts has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support residency activities of the dancer Netta Yerushalmy.

The $15,000 Art Works grant also will support a performance by Yerushalmy on October 4 in the Center for the Arts Theater.

Center for the Arts director Sarah Curran said support from the NEA is central to its ability to bring contemporary dance to audiences that might not otherwise be able to see it.

Yerushalmy grew up in Israel and has been based in New York since attending college there.

read more:
less
comments
more