Where the top 2020 presidential candidates stand on Jewish issues

JTA — This election cycle has involved a record amount of serious candidates and issues of historical significance.

We’ve compiled a guide to where the election’s top candidates — President Donald Trump, and the nine Democrats left with the highest chances of winning the nomination — fall on a range of issues that matter to Jewish voters, from the rise in anti-Semitism unfolding across the country to Israel policy.

Click on each name below to delve into our Jewish 2020 candidates guide.

President Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Julian Castro

Michael Bloomberg

Corey Booker

Andrew Yang