Where the top 2020 presidential candidates stand on Jewish issues
search
home page
US presidential race 2020

Where the top 2020 presidential candidates stand on Jewish issues

As the US presidential race heats up, along with domestic policy American Jews consider candidates’ takes on Israel, anti-Semitism, and more

By JTA Today, 12:54 pm 0 Edit
Clockwise from top left: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, President Trump, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and Andrew Yang arevying to become president in 2020. (Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Clockwise from top left: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, President Trump, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and Andrew Yang arevying to become president in 2020. (Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

JTA — This election cycle has involved a record amount of serious candidates and issues of historical significance.

We’ve compiled a guide to where the election’s top candidates — President Donald Trump, and the nine Democrats left with the highest chances of winning the nomination — fall on a range of issues that matter to Jewish voters, from the rise in anti-Semitism unfolding across the country to Israel policy.

Click on each name below to delve into our Jewish 2020 candidates guide.

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Joe Biden

Former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden is a leading candidate to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. (Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren is one of the frontrunners to be the Democratic nominee. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is vying to become the nation’s first Jewish president. (David Becker/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the youngest of the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, without a long record on Jewish issues. (Scott Olson/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar is popular with the Minnesota Jewish community. (Mario Tama/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Julian Castro

Julián Castro took a memorable trip to Israel in 2011. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg looks to make a late impact on the race. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Corey Booker

Cory Booker keeps a Hebrew bible on his desk. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang has strong opinions on circumcision. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
read more:
comments