Where the top 2020 presidential candidates stand on Jewish issues

JTA — This election cycle has involved a record amount of serious candidates and issues of historical significance.
We’ve compiled a guide to where the election’s top candidates — President Donald Trump, and the nine Democrats left with the highest chances of winning the nomination — fall on a range of issues that matter to Jewish voters, from the rise in anti-Semitism unfolding across the country to Israel policy.
Click on each name below to delve into our Jewish 2020 candidates guide.
President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Joe Biden
Former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden is a leading candidate to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. (Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren is one of the frontrunners to be the Democratic nominee. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders is vying to become the nation’s first Jewish president. (David Becker/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the youngest of the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, without a long record on Jewish issues. (Scott Olson/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobuchar is popular with the Minnesota Jewish community. (Mario Tama/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Julian Castro
Julián Castro took a memorable trip to Israel in 2011. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg looks to make a late impact on the race. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Corey Booker
Cory Booker keeps a Hebrew bible on his desk. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
Andrew Yang
Andrew Yang has strong opinions on circumcision. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; design by Grace Yagel/JTA)
