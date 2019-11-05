Wine on the Vine pops cork to celebrate immigrants

It’s all about immigrants on November 5, when Yom HaAliyah reigns in this land of people from other places.

Wine on the Vine, the non-profit organization that aims to support the Israeli wine industry by providing ways for people to connect with Israeli wines, is partnering with Jerusalem’s Hitorerut party to celebrate the day with a “L’Chaim to Olim!” Yom HaAliyah party, starting at 7 p.m.

The event — open to olim, of course, and also to native-born sabras and to visitors — will take place at Jerusalem’s First Station.

Wine on the Vine’s wine bar will be serving wine from Israeli wineries across the country, with an in-house DJ, who will be spinning the best of Israeli music all night long.

The event will also feature an awards ceremony for immigrants to Israel who have made significant contributions to Israel since making aliyah.

Ticket prices are NIS 90 on the night of the event.