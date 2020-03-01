Woman, 36, shot dead in Taibe

A woman was shot dead Sunday morning in the Arab Israeli city of Taibe, in what police reportedly believe was a premeditated murder.

Police opened an investigation after the 36-year-old woman was found unconscious in a car and declared dead by paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

An initial investigation revealed that the woman had been shot at close range and that the murderer likely entered the car and then fired before fleeing the scene, according to the Haaretz daily.

Police were said to believe the woman had been the intended target.

Last year, the victim’s uncle was murdered, and police were checking whether the two incidents were related.

The victim’s neighbor told the Kan public broadcaster that the woman had had problems with her husband. “She fled to Turkey in the past because of it. That’s what it’s like here, they murder over every problem. She also witnessed her uncle’s murder six months ago. She was a charming woman from a quiet, religious family.”

Israel’s top Arab lawmaker, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh, commented in an interview with Kan: “We still don’t know the details. Unfortunately, there are many weapons in the Arab population that come from the army and are smuggled.”

A day before the country goes to the polls for the third election in one year, Odeh added: “We are viewed as the backyard but we won’t let them. The Arab community does not interest [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu.”

Last month, a man, 24, was shot and moderately injured in the Arab city of Tamra in the north of the country. Police said the motive was not clear and were investigating the shooting.

Recent months have seen a wave of killings and gun crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.