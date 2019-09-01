Woman injured in West Bank car-ramming released from hospital

An Israeli woman injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank was discharged on Sunday from the hospital.

Noam Nevis, 20, and her 17-year-old brother Nachum were hit by a car on August 16 as they waited for a bus outside the Elazar settlement, where they live. Noam was moderately hurt in the ramming, while Nachum was critically injured.

He remains in serious condition after undergoing neurosurgery last month.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I was with Nachum on the way to the bus stop outside the settlement and on the way to the stop, before we got there, the car struck us from behind,” Noam told reporters as she left Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

“I don’t really remember. I woke up as if from a dream,” she said of the moments after she was injured.

נועם נביס, שנפגעה קל בפיגוע הדריסה בגוש עציון, שוחררה מבית החולים. אחיה נחום עדיין במצב קשה – אך יציב@diklaaharon pic.twitter.com/E4Ri05vPQl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 1, 2019

The attacker, identified as Ala’a Harimi of Bethlehem, was shot dead after emerging from the car by an off-duty police officer who was driving behind him.

Harimi, 26, was driving a stolen car and had reportedly been jailed in the past for terror offenses

Elazar is a settlement near Migdal Oz in the Etzion Bloc, where yeshiva student Dvir Sorek was stabbed to death in a terror attack a week before the car-ramming.

Also last month, 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was killed in a bombing attack near the Dolev settlement in the central West Bank. Her father Eitan and brother Dvir were injured in the attack. Security forces have made several arrests in the hunt for the terrorist cell responsible for the bombing, which was carried out with a remotely detonated explosive device.

Israeli military officials warned in the weeks preceding the attack of an increase in terrorist activities and violence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the lead-up to this month’s Israeli elections.