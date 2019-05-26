Woman shot dead in Ramle in apparent botched hit on her son

A woman was shot dead Saturday night in the central city of Ramle, in what police suspect may have been a botched attempt to kill her son.

The woman was shot outside her home on Jerusalem Boulevard in the city and evacuated by car to nearby Assaf Harofeh Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors declared the woman, identified as Intisar Issawi, 48, dead upon arrival.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to reports, the woman’s neighbor, who is known to the police, was also evacuated to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and may have been injured in the same incident.

Issawi’s son was also known to the police, strengthening the assessment that he, rather than his mother, was the target of the attack.

A relative of Issawi was quoted by Hebrew media as saying that she was killed by mistake, apparently when she came to pick up her son.