1 Israeli killed, 2 critically injured in northern West Bank shooting attacks

One Israeli was killed and two were seriously injured in a pair of shooting attacks in the northern West Bank on Sunday.

The attack began at the Ariel Junction where the assailant managed to grab the gun of one of the two victims injured there, a spokeswoman for the Samaria Regional Council said. He then carried on to the nearby Giti Junction where he shot a third Israeli.

The two seriously injured men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were evacuated to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, the Magen David Adom Emergency service said. Medics performed rescuscitation efforts for the third victim, but were forced to declare his death at the scene.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israel Defense Forces said that it was responding to the initial reports and was carrying out extensive searches for the attacker.

As a precaution, the army ordered the closing of the Barkan industrial zone as well as the surrounding northern West Bank settlements. The Palestinian villages of Jamma’in, Kifl Haris and Deir Istiya near Nablus were also sealed, the IDF said.

Palestinian media reported heavy gunfire being exchanged near the Barkan Industrial zone.

Ariel Junction was the site of a fatal stabbing attack just over a year ago, when a Palestinian terrorist killed Itamar Ben Gal, an Israeli father of four, as he waited at a hitch-hiking post.