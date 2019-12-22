2 killed, 6 hurt in collision between truck and van in Ramat Gan

Two people were killed in a collision Sunday morning between a van and a truck in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Another six people were injured in the crash, including two hospitalized in critical condition. Three people were moderately hurt and another was lightly injured.

“At first eight people were trapped in the vehicle. Only four managed to extricate themselves and four were rescued by firefighters,” a spokesman for the Magen David Adom rescue services told Army Radio.

The spokesman said the injured were taken to Sheba Medical Center in nearby Tel Aviv for treatment.

According to Channel 13 news, those killed and hurt in the crash were likely Palestinian workers on their way to work in Israel.

The crash occurred on Route 4 near the Aluf Sade Junction. Police closed the highway to westbound traffic following the collision.