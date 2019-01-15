2 men shot dead in Arab Israeli city; investigation underway

Two men were shot dead on Tuesday in a drive-by incident in the Arab Israeli city of Tira, with police saying an investigation was underway.

Ashraf Hassan Fadili, 43, and Uday Abdelhai, 28, were taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in critical condition after they were shot on Route 24, but medical staff declared their death a short time later.

Seven people — five men and two women — have been killed in violent incidents in Tira in 2018, according to the Ynet news site.

Two people were injured in the city in recent days from gunshots. One of them suffered moderate injuries, and the other — a teenager — was seriously wounded after accidentally discharging a firearm.