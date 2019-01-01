2 Palestinians killed in car crash on West Bank highway

Two Palestinians were killed Tuesday in a crash between three vehicles in the southern West Bank.

Israeli police said the two died after two Palestinian cars collided with an Israeli truck on Route 60 near the settlement of Beit Hagai, south of Hebron.

Two other people were injured, one seriously and the other moderately.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

One of the injured was taken to Soroka Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba and the other by the Palestinian Red Crescent for further treatment, Channel 10 news reported.

Police said an investigation was opened into the crash.