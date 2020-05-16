2 police officers said shot, injured in central Israel

Two police officers were shot in the central Israeli town of Tira while inside their vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning.

One of the officers was seriously injured and sent to the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva for treatment. The other was lightly injured.

The Ynet news site reported that the shooting had happened while the officers were on patrol in the area.

A large number of law enforcement personnel, including a helicopter, arrived on the scene after the shooting to close off the area and search for suspects.

An initial investigation indicated the suspected shooter was previously known to police and sought for criminal charges.