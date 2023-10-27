200 foreigners, dual nationals cut down in Hamas assault. Here’s where they were from

Scores of foreign citizens were killed, taken hostage or listed as missing after the Hamas terror group launched an unprecedented assault in southern Israel on October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed by Hamas on Israeli soil on and since October 7, many of them executed, burned alive or mutilated.

The terrorists also took more than 220 people, Israelis, foreigners or dual nationals, hostage.

In Gaza, according to Hamas health ministry figures, more than 7,000 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments since. Those numbers cannot be independently verified and include Palestinian terrorists killed by Israel as well as civilians killed by errant Palestinian rocket fire. Israel says it is seeking to destroy Hamas, while trying to minimize civilian casualties.

The death of more than 200 foreigners in the Hamas massacres, many of whom had dual nationality, has been confirmed by their respective countries, according to an AFP count.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Here is a breakdown of the deaths of foreigners in the Hamas onslaught in Israel, according to the latest available information.

France, Thailand, United States

Thirty-five French people were killed and nine are being held hostage or listed as missing, according to a new toll published on Thursday by the French foreign ministry. Among the hostages is a young woman, Mia Shem, who appeared in a video released on October 16 by Hamas.

Thirty-three Thai nationals were killed and 18 abducted, according to an updated toll published on Thursday by the Bangkok government. Around 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mainly in farming.

Advertisement

Thirty-one Americans died, according to the White House, and 13 have been listed as missing. US President Joe Biden has said that there are Americans among the hostages. An American woman and her daughter were freed last Friday.

Russia and Ukraine

Twenty-one Ukrainians were killed, according to an updated report issued by the Kyiv authorities on Thursday. One Ukrainian has been listed as missing.

Nineteen Russian-Israelis were killed and two others are being held hostage by Hamas. Seven Russians are listed as missing.

Victims from all corners of the world

At least 12 Britons were killed and five have been listed as missing, according to the British government. Among the victims are Yahel Sharabi, 13, killed with his mother Lianne and his elder sister Noiya, 16, according to their family. Their father, Eli, is still missing.

Ten Nepalis were killed according to the country’s embassy in Tel-Aviv. Contact has been lost with another.

Fewer than 10 Germans died, with the number of hostages in double figures.

Advertisement

Nine Argentinians were killed and 21 were listed as missing, including two brothers, Iair and Eitan Horn, according to their father.

Six Canadians were also killed, plus one individual with “deep connections to Canada” according to the government Thursday, and two are still missing.

Five Romanians, who also have Israeli nationality, including a soldier, were killed, and one has been abducted by Hamas.

Four Portuguese people, also with dual nationality, were killed and four are listed as missing.

Four Chinese people died and two are missing.

Four Filipinos died, including a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man in an attack on a kibbutz, along with a 49-year-old woman attending an electronic music festival. Two Filipinos have also been listed as missing.

Four Austrians with dual Israeli nationality were killed, and one is listed as missing.

Three Italians with dual nationality died, according to the Rome government, including a couple in their sixties and a 29-year-old who was attending the music festival attacked by Hamas.

Advertisement

Three Belarusian citizens died, and one is listed as missing.

A Brazilian couple with dual Israeli nationality as well as another Brazilian woman died, while Brazilian-Israeli dual national Michel Nisenbaum, 59, was reported missing.

Three Peruvians were killed.

Two South Africans were killed.

Chile, Turkey, Spain and Colombia all mourned one of their nationals and announced the disappearance of another.

Cambodia, Australia, Honduras, Azerbaijan, Ireland and Switzerland each say one of their nationals died.

Hostages and missing

Two Isaeli-Hungarian minors are among those being held hostage, the Hungarian foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Advertisement

One 30-year-old Mexican with dual Israeli nationality and a Franco-Mexican, 32, are being held hostage.

The Netherlands has announced that an 18-year-old man, kidnapped at the Be’eri kibbutz, is hostage, while Uruguay has confirmed that one of its nationals who also holds Israeli citizenship was abducted at the Nir Oz kibbutz.

According to official sources two Paraguayans, two Tanzanians and two Sri Lankans are also being held hostage.