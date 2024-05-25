4 hurt, 1 arrested after Iranian regime supporters clash with opponents in London

LONDON — British police say four people were hurt and one was arrested when supporters of Iran’s authorities clashed with anti-government protesters at a London event marking the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday evening to “reports of disorder” at a venue in the west London area of Wembley, where an event was being held to mark Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash. Protesters had gathered outside the venue and clashes broke out, police said.

The force said one person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Four people were treated by paramedics for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police ordered those gathered to disperse and said Saturday that detectives would examine social media footage and other evidence to see whether more offenses had been committed.

Footage from the scene posted on X shows an argument breaking out between pro-regime men and regime opponents, and one of the men from the pro-regime group is seen yelling curses at the dissidents. Then, a group of men is seen running at and pushing away men holding the flag of the Pahlavi dynasty, which ruled Iran prior to the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Afterward, a skirmish ensues, and the man who had cursed in the beginning of the footage is seen kicking the woman filming after she had fallen to the ground.

Raisi, a pillar of Iran’s hard-line Islamic regime, died alongside the country’s foreign minister and six others in a crash in the country’s mountainous northwest on Sunday. He was interred Thursday at Iran’s holiest Shiite shrine.

Today a brave warrior for Iranian freedom and someone I am proud to call a friend was brutally beaten in the streets of London by thugs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. She was hospitalised after grown men beat her, along with several other freedom fighters, when they protested… pic.twitter.com/S8ce7G6qy0 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 24, 2024

Some Iranian expatriates have welcomed Raisi’s death. London is home to a large Iranian community, most of whom left in the years since the country’s Islamic revolution in 1979.