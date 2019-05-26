5 missing after setting sail on Sea of Galilee

Police said Sunday night that they were searching for five people who had gone missing after setting out in a boat on the Sea of Galilee hours earlier.

In a statement, police said the five had sailed at 3 p.m. from the Dekel beach in the north of the lake, and had yet to return to shore.

Police said a large force was searching for the five missing people using three boats, along with police cars that were combing the shoreline and a helicopter.

Haaretz reported that the five were a father, his two sons and their two friends. All were residents of Jerusalem, the report said.

The police were reportedly alerted by another relative who stayed behind on the beach.

Last month, a Jerusalem man drowned in the northern lake after entering the water at a beach without a lifeguard.

Police said naval units, helicopters and scuba teams assisted in the search for the man, Ariel Koslavski, 19.

The usually placid Sea of Galilee is Israel’s largest freshwater lake, covering around 166 square kilometers (64 square miles).

Its shores are lined with vacation sites that are often packed with tens of thousands of Israelis.

During Passover of 2018, the bodies of three young men were recovered from the lake after a week-long search. The three drowned after strong winds blew their rafts away from the shore.