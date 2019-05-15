6 East Jerusalemites arrested for violating anti-terrorism laws

Israeli security forces arrested six East Jerusalem residents on Wednesday on suspicion that they violated anti-terrorism laws by transferring funds to families of Palestinian security prisoners, the Israel Police said in a statement.

“Policemen, detectives and Border Police officers raided a number of homes in East Jerusalem and arrested six persons suspected of violating the Anti-Terrorism Law and the Law regarding the Implementation [of the Oslo Accords],” the police statement said.

The Palestinian Authority is not allowed to operate in Jerusalem, according to the Oslo Accords, agreements signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in the 1990s.

The residents are suspected of working for the PA in East Jerusalem and transferring funds to families of prisoners who were convicted of carrying out acts of terrorism, the statement said.

The Israeli security forces also seized a PA security forces uniform and documents, the police statement said.

Israel has recently cracked down on the PA’s payments to families of Palestinian security prisoners, including terrorists, and in February started to implement a law that allows it to withhold taxes it collects on behalf of Ramallah equivalent to what Israeli officials say the PA pays terrorists and their families.

All of the suspects, who are between 30 and 40 years old, were interrogated and were to be brought before a court in Jerusalem on Wednesday to extend their remand, the statement added.

The official PA news site Wafa reported on Wednesday that Israeli security forces arrested 11 East Jerusalem residents, mostly in the Isawiya neighborhood, including Ghadir Amouri, an official in the PA Prisoners Affairs Commission, and Yasser Darwish, the secretary-general of the Fatah’s Isawiya branch.

The PA Prisoners Affairs Commission is responsible for organizing payments to Palestinian security prisoners and their families.