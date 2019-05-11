6 injured in Beersheba collision between ambulance, car and pedestrian
Ambulance overturns after crash while en route to hospital; pedestrian moderately wounded
Six people were injured Saturday in a collision between an ambulance, a car and a pedestrian in the southern city of Beersheba.
Hebrew-language media reported a 60-year-old pedestrian was moderately injured and five other people were lightly wounded in the crash on Tuviyahu Boulevard.
The ambulance, which was driving to the Soroka Medical Center in the city at the time of the collision, overturned in the crash.
Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident.
