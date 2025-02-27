Anti-Israel activists at Barnard College invade campus building, injure employee

Protesters at Columbia University affiliate demand college revoke expulsion of 2 protesters who disrupted Israeli professor’s class

By Luke Tress 27 February 2025, 6:28 am Edit

Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Anti-Israel activists protest outside Columbia University, January 21, 2025. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
Anti-Israel activists protest outside Columbia University, January 21, 2025. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

NEW YORK — Anti-Israel protesters at Barnard College, an affiliate of New York’s Columbia University, invaded a campus building on Wednesday to protest the expulsion of two students who disrupted an Israeli professor’s class at the start of the semester.

Barnard said the students injured a college employee, who required treatment at a hospital.

The protesters shared footage showing dozens of activists, mostly masked by keffiyehs, chanting and beating a drum in a hallway beneath several Palestinian flags.

The demonstrators chanted, “Every fascist state must fall,” and “Palestine is Arab,” in Arabic, according to the footage.

The students said they were outside the college dean’s office.

The campus coalition Columbia University Apartheid Divest, led by Columbia’s branches of Students for Justice in Palestine and the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace, said in a statement that students were staging an “emergency sit-in” outside the dean’s office.

The group demanded that the university reverse the expulsions, give amnesty to all students disciplined for anti-Israel protests, grant the activists a meeting with Barnard leadership, and abolish the college’s disciplinary system.

“When two students are expelled, hundreds more rise up,” the statement said. “The repression cannot stand! We will not rest until full amnesty.”

The protest group told participants to wear a mask and avoid swiping their university IDs. The protesters shared photos showing graffiti that said, “Fuck Barnard.”

Unity of Fields, an off-campus activist group, posted footage of activists shoving their way into a building and chanting “intifada revolution” and “free Palestine.”

Jewish students posted online that they were blocked from entering the building and attending classes.

Barnard said a small group of activists “forcibly entered” Milbank Hall, a campus building.

“They encouraged others to enter campus without identification, showing blatant disregard for the safety of our community,” Robin Levine, Barnard College’s vice president for strategic communications, said in a statement to The Times of Israel. “Barnard is a place of learning. Respect, inclusivity, and safety are non-negotiable. Violence and intimidation have no place here.”

Levine said the college made “multiple good-faith efforts to de-escalate,” and that the college’s leadership offered to meet with the protesters if they removed their masks.

“They refused,” Levine said, adding that it was unclear if all of the protesters were affiliated with the college.

The college warned of “additional, necessary measures to protect our campus” if the students did not leave the building.

Columbia said in a statement that “the disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct.”

“Barnard College is a separate institution from Columbia University, although it is affiliated. Columbia is not responsible for security on Barnard’s campus. The disruption that is taking place at Barnard’s Milbank Hall is not on Columbia’s campus, and Barnard’s leadership and security team are addressing the current situation,” the statement said.

Anti-Israel protesters forcibly occupied a building on the Columbia campus last year, leading to a police raid to clear them out and dozens of arrests.

At the same time as Wednesday’s protest, Jewish and Israeli students lit up the campus’s Alma Mater sculpture orange in memory of the Bibas family, who were murdered after being abducted to Gaza and buried in Israel on Wednesday.

Columbia University’s Alma Mater statue is lit orange in honor of the Bibas family, February 26, 2025. (Courtesy/Arpad Marka)

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.