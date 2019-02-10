Anti-Semitic flyers left on cars on University of Montana campus

Anti-Semitic flyers were placed under the windshield wipers of cars parked outside of student housing buildings on the campus of the University of Montana.

The flyers, discovered on Friday morning, accused Jews of attacking the First Amendment. They were not signed by any particular group.

Missoula Police told MTN news that it is looking at security camera footage in an attempt to identify the people who left the flyers.

In January, white nationalist flyers were left on doorsteps in Missoula and surrounding areas. In November, white nationalist recruitment flyers were posted around the University of Montana campus.

The Montana Human Rights Network said in a post on Facebook: “It’s important to condemn these efforts that target our friends and neighbors in the Jewish community.”