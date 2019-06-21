Army arrests 31-year-old woman, claims she has evaded draft for 12 years

A 31-year-old Israeli woman was arrested by the Israel Defense Forces this week, with officials alleging she had been dodging the draft for 12 years.

The woman, identified by Channel 12 news only as “R.,” has been held in a military prison facility since Sunday as she awaits the conclusion of court proceedings.

“R.” has said that, as a teen, she received an exemption from service due to medical issues, even though she had wanted to serve. She says she only found out about her alleged draft-dodging last year when leaving the country, and had since been cooperating with military officials to come to a resolution, up until her arrest this week.

A military attorney representing “R.” said his client was “shocked to be detained at the airport [in 2018] on the claim that she was a draft dodger.” He said she denies the allegations “and insists that no one in the army had contacted her throughout all those years.”

The army, meanwhile, claimed to have attempted to contact her on several occasions, to no avail. It said it had found no records showing “R.” had been given an exemption and that its data showed she had been found fit to serve.

Meanwhile the woman’s family and her attorney expressed concern for her well-being, saying her mental state was “complicated” and noting that her incarceration could have further negative effect.