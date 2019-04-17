At White House reception for Jewish leaders, not much talk of Trump’s peace plan

WASHINGTON — Despite high expectations for a White House gathering for select Jewish leaders on Tuesday night — as administration officials prepare to unveil their forthcoming “peace plan” — the event was more of pre-Passover reception, according to sources who were there.

The peace plan was not discussed by anyone from Trump’s team, they said. While the president’s Mideast peace envoy Jason Greenblatt attended the gathering, he did not address the crowd, two attendees told The Times of Israel.

US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and Ivanka Trump, the president’s Jewish daughter, did not attend.

In its invitation, the White House had billed the event as “a discussion with key administration officials on pertinent issues impacting the community.”

Mone of the speakers mentioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election eve promise to annex West Bank settlements, a move that has been vehemently protested by liberal Jewish leaders, who were not invited to the soiree, and by pro-Israel Democrats who have warned it would cause a political emergency in Washington by undermining the viability of an eventual two-state solution.

One of the main speakers, it turned out, was Israel’s ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, who said he felt very comfortable and confident in the Trump administration to put forward a peace proposal that took into account Israel’s security concerns, two sources told The Times of Israel.

“I know a lot of people are concerned that the peace plan is going to be coming out soon,” Dermer reportedly said, according to Jewish Insider.

“But I have to say, as Israel’s ambassador, I am confident that this administration — given its support for Israel — will take Israel’s vital concerns into account in any plan they will put forward.”

For months, Trump’s team tasked with brokering an accord has said they would wait until after Israel’s April 9 election to reveal its proposal. A Channel 13 report said that the White House was now aiming for mid-June.

Other speakers at Tuesday’s event included Elan Carr, the State Department’s anti-Semitism envoy, and Rabbi Levi Shemtov, who directs American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) spoke about the upcoming White House Passover reception.

Carr told the attendees that after the Passover holiday he will be traveling in his new capacity as anti-Semitism envoy, including with stops in Europe, and in the Middle East to address anti-Semitism in the Arab world and their textbooks, one source said.

Leaders from three of the four major Jewish denominations — the Reform, Reconstructionist and Conservative movements — were not invited.

Since Trump took office in January 2017, non-Orthodox Jewish leaders have frequently criticized the president on matters ranging from his rhetoric to his immigration policies to even, at time, his approach toward Israel.

Other groups that were excluded were the Anti-Defamation League, the country’s leading Jewish civil rights group; J Street, the liberal Mideast advocacy group; and HIAS, a Jewish immigration advocacy group.

Stuart Weinblatt, a conservative rabbi of Congregation B’Nai Tzedek in Potomac, Maryland, called the summit “more of a reception than a briefing.”

“Maybe they were trying to get rid of the hametz in the White House before the holiday,” he said, referring to leavened foods that are forbidden during Passover.