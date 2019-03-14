Bader Ginsburg poster vandalized in Brooklyn with ‘Die, Jew b****,’ swastika
Phrase and Nazi symbol written over the Jewish justice’s face on a poster for new book at a subway stop in Greenpoint

By JTA and TOI staff Today, 8:31 am 0 Edit
A poster for a book about Ruth Bader Ginsburg was vandalized in Brooklyn. (Chevi Friedman/Twitter/via JTA)
A poster in Brooklyn featuring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s face was vandalized with the words “Die, Jew bitch!” and a swastika.

The vandalized poster at a subway stop in the Greenpoint neighborhood made the rounds Wednesday on social media. The phrase and symbol were written in what appeared to be black marker over the Jewish jurist’s face.

The poster was advertising the book “The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon.”

On Twitter, the New York City Transit Authority’s Subway account said the “offensive imagery” had been reported on Tuesday and that it had since removed it.

“Again, we regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech,” the agency said.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that it was looking into the incident. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted their denunciations.

The vandalism comes amid a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York borough.

