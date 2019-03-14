Bader Ginsburg poster vandalized in Brooklyn with ‘Die, Jew b****,’ swastika

A poster in Brooklyn featuring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s face was vandalized with the words “Die, Jew bitch!” and a swastika.

The vandalized poster at a subway stop in the Greenpoint neighborhood made the rounds Wednesday on social media. The phrase and symbol were written in what appeared to be black marker over the Jewish jurist’s face.

The poster was advertising the book “The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon.”

On Twitter, the New York City Transit Authority’s Subway account said the “offensive imagery” had been reported on Tuesday and that it had since removed it.

“Again, we regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech,” the agency said.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that it was looking into the incident. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted their denunciations.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents the very best of our city. We’ll find whoever is responsible for this anti-Semitic trash and ensure they face consequences for trying to spread hate in New York City. If you have any information on this despicable act, please contact the NYPD. https://t.co/qff5nV7OE1 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 13, 2019

The vandalism comes amid a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York borough.