Barak scolds Netanyahu with credit card, revealing numbers to all

Former prime minister and current Israel Democratic Party leader Ehud Barak on Monday inadvertently revealed his credit card’s number by waving it at the camera during a short video clip in which he mocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Barak, visiting a falafel stand in Tel Aviv, was showing the camera that he was picking up the tab on behalf of party members who were with him, while poking fun at Netanyahu by “explaining” to the allegedly miserly premier how to pay for things using a credit card or cash.

During the video he held up his card as though to show the prime minister what it looks like and how to use it. A sharp-eyed social media user noticed that in flashing his card at the camera, Barak revealed the 16-digit card number and expiry date.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Twitter user, MDanielLevi, deciphered and published the numbers from the card, which Barak was holding upside down, and shared then on social media, urging his followers to order “pizzas for everyone.”

לפני שהגאון לועג לנתניהו כדאי שיבדוק טוב טוב שהוא לא מפרסם את פרטי האשראי שלו:

4580-1107-9112-8314

11/21 יאללה חברים, מסגרת של 2.3 מיליון דולר, פיצות לכולם! https://t.co/OvqUek0Alb pic.twitter.com/bc3dMpp4o5 — דניאל ???? (@MDanielLevi) July 15, 2019

Although those details on their own are rarely enough to make purchases, sources close to Barak said Tuesday that the card had been canceled.

Barak’s cheeky tutorial on how to pay for things was a reference to persistent rumors of stinginess on the part of Netanyahu and his family.

In leaked transcripts of testimonies reported by Hebrew media, witnesses allegedly told investigators that various people — including staff at the Prime Minister’s Office — bought cigars and other items for Netanyahu but were never reimbursed. Barak’s stunt also alluded to details from one of the corruption cases pending against the prime minister, in which he is accused of receiving gifts from millionaire benefactors, including cigars and champagne.

In the clip, Barak was seen at a falafel stand in Tel Aviv, which he visited with members of his party on Monday. Addressing the prime minister, Barak said that there is “something you need to learn.”

“Here, you need to pay. I want to explain it to you: This is a wallet, this is what it looks like. I heard that you don’t know,” Barak said, holding up his own wallet.

“This what a credit card looks like, you pay with this. And if necessary, you pay with cash,” he continued, pulling notes from his pocket.

“You need to keep that in your pocket so that you are ready to pay,” Barak added, noting that he was also about to pay on behalf of his party members who were with him at the falafel stand.

On Tuesday, Barak tweeted a photo of Netanyahu with Arnon Milchan, the billionaire Hollywood movie mogul who is at the center of the graft investigation dubbed Case 1000, jokingly referring to Milchan as “Bibi’s credit card.”

את כרטיס האשראי של החשוד מבלפור משטרת ישראל כבר חשפה מזמן: pic.twitter.com/ulA5pV6CMe — אהוד ברק (@barak_ehud) July 16, 2019

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says film producer Milchan gave Netanyahu and his wife gifts amounting to NIS 701,146 ($195,000), mostly cigars and champagne, in exchange for favors.

In February 2015 Sara Netanyahu told police investigating her alleged misuse of public funds that she and her husband have not owned credit cards for 15 years because they kept losing them. STogether with a former caretaker at the Prime Minister’s Residence, she was at the time was facing charges of fraud and breach of trust over allegations that the pair misused some $100,000 in funds on catered meals while there was a full-time chef on staff.

Sara Netanyahu was eventually convicted under a plea deal in June of taking unfair advantage of a mistake. The agreement required her to pay NIS 55,000 ($15,210) — NIS 10,000 as a fine, and the rest as restitution.

Netanyahu, the prime minister, is facing indictments, pending a hearing, for fraud and breach of trust in three criminal cases, and bribery in one of them. The prime minister denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a political witch hunt driven by a hostile leftist media and the courts.

Barak returned to politics earlier this month when he launched the IDP ahead of Knesset elections scheduled for September 17.

Netanyahu and his Likud party have responded by highlighting Barak’s business ties with disgraced US financier Jeffery Epstein, who was arrested this month and accused of paying girls — some allegedly underaged — hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York from 2002 through 2005.