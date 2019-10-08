Bernie Sanders says he was ‘dumb,’ should have listened to symptoms

BURLINGTON, Vermont — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Tuesday he was “dumb” not to have listened to the symptoms he was experiencing before he was stricken with a heart attack last week.

The 78-year-old Sanders made the comments outside his Vermont home as he headed to an appointment with a cardiologist along with his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders.

Sanders returned to Vermont on Saturday to rest after spending three days in a Las Vegas hospital. Doctors inserted two stents to open a clogged artery in his heart. Experts have said Sanders should be able to resume his campaign.

Sanders said that in the last month or two he was more fatigued than usual and “I should have listened to those symptoms.”

He urged others to listen to their symptoms.

Sanders was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a heart attack.

A blocked artery can cause a heart attack, which just means that an area of the heart is suffering and in danger of damage because it’s not getting enough blood or oxygen. An artery-opening procedure like the one Sanders had, and placing stents, which are tiny scaffolds to keep the artery open, restores blood flow and helps prevent future problems.

This marks the second time in two months that health problems forced Sanders to cancel campaign events. In September, he backed out of some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. His campaign said at the time that Sanders felt fine.

As the oldest candidate in the Democratic 2020 field, Sanders has sometimes jokingly referenced his age on the campaign trail. He is one of three septuagenarians who are leading the crowded race and have sparked questions within the party about whether Democrats need to coalesce around a younger leader.

US President Donald Trump is 73.