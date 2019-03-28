Border cop lightly injured in attempted car-ramming at checkpoint near Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was lightly injured in an attempted car-ramming attack Thursday afternoon at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem, authorities said Thursday.

Police said the driver came from the direction of Jerusalem and managed to flee the scene after hitting the border cop.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said the victim, in his early 20s, suffered injuries to his head and limbs. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment.

Police said they launched a manhunt for the attacker.

The incident comes at a period of heightened tensions. On Wednesday, a Palestinian died after being seriously injured by Israeli fire in overnight clashes in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said the victim, 17-year-old Sajed Mazhar, had been a medic.

Three others were injured by live fire in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem — one in the hand, another in the shoulder and a third in the thigh — according to the health ministry.

On Monday a 7-year-old Israeli boy was lightly injured when shots were fired at the central West Bank settlement of Beit El from a nearby Palestinian village, the IDF said.

Last week, a pair of Israelis were lightly injured after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at their vehicle between the settlements of Itamar and Elon Moreh. The IDF said the two received medical treatment from military personnel following the attack near the Palestinian city of Nablus and were later hospitalized.