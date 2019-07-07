Boy dies of injuries months after Jerusalem hit-and-run

An 11-year-old boy who was severely hurt in a hit-and-run in Jerusalem in April succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, the hospital said.

Chaim Binyamin Biegeleisen was struck by a car in the Ramot neighborhood in north Jerusalem on the Passover holiday.

The suspected driver, Netanel Sandrusi, 23, fled the scene and turned himself in a week later, following a manhunt. The abandoned car was found hours after the accident near a West Bank settlement adjacent to the city.

Sandrusi, a Jerusalem resident, turned himself in to authorities, but has maintained his innocence and initially said he didn’t know police were looking for him since he is religious and isn’t exposed to “secular media.”

קורע לב. הלוויתו שלהילד חיים בנימין ביגלאייזן בן 11, שנפצע אנושות לפני למעלה מחודשיים בתאונת פגע וברח תצא היום בשעה 14:30 מבית הכנסת אוהל יוסף להר המנוחות pic.twitter.com/BP2k73lfq2 — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) July 7, 2019

He was charged with the fatal accident, while a passenger in the car, Meir Gamliel, stands accused of taking the wheel after the collision and fleeing the scene.

Police investigators told the Jerusalem traffic court in April that Sandrusi was driving irresponsibly the night of the accident, and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was accused abandoning the scene of an accident, and obstruction of justice.

The collision occurred at a marked crosswalk on Golda Meir Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare in the northwest of the city that has seen a large number of traffic accidents. The child’s brother was reportedly with him at the time of the crash and was lightly injured.