Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Lebanon prosecutor requests charges for ex-president over port blast: official

By AFP Today, 7:32 pm
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Lebanese President Michel Aoun gives a speech on the maritime border agreement with Israel in the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, October 13, 2022. (Dalati Nohra via AP)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun gives a speech on the maritime border agreement with Israel in the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, October 13, 2022. (Dalati Nohra via AP)

A Lebanese prosecutor requested that former president Michel Aoun be indicted over the 2020 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people, a judicial official tells AFP.

The prosecutor at Lebanon’s Court of Cassation asked the judge overseeing the case, Tarek Bitar, to “press charges against [former] president Aoun, given that he had prior knowledge of the presence of ammonium nitrate at the port and its danger, without taking the necessary measures or referring the matter to the Higher Defence Council,” says the official, requesting anonymity.

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