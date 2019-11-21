British Airways crowns Tel Aviv as a top vacation destination for 2020
The Mediterranean city that never sleeps shares the limelight with Seychelles islands, the Maldives, South Africa’s Durban, and Morocco’s Marrakesh, airline says
The city of Tel Aviv was crowned one of the most popular vacation destinations for 2020 by British Airways, an honor shard by the Seychelles islands, the Maldives, South Africa’s Durban, and Morocco’s Marrakesh, Andrew Brem, the airline’s global commercial manager, said on Thursday.
Brem was in Israel for the inauguration of a new aircraft, the Airbus a350-1000, on the Tel Aviv-London route. The craft was put into service on British Airways flights in recent months, and the Tel-Aviv London route is one of the first in to use the craft on a daily basis, British Airways said in a statement.
The new Business Suite of the plane offers Club Suite seats, which are designed as personal business suites, each with a sliding door and seats that become fully flat beds, touch screens, a dining table and an entertainment system, the statement said.
British Airways’ decision to add the new aircraft to the Israel route “is an expression of the company’s confidence in Israel, and demonstrates British Airways’ longstanding commitment to this important market,” Brem said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.
He added that British Airways, which is celebrating its centenary, is the oldest international airline operating in Israel — since 1932, before the establishment of the state.
The company currently operates 19 weekly flights to Tel Aviv during the summer season and 14 in the winter.
