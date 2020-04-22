Chief rabbis to join Christian, Muslim, Druze leaders in interfaith prayer

Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Druze religious leaders in Israel were set to hold an interfaith virtual prayer Wednesday afternoon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief rabbis Yitzhak Yosef and David Lau will join Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, imams Sheikh Jamal al-Ubra and Sheikh Aqeel al-Atrash, and Druze leader Sheikh Muafak Tarif to pray for the victims of the pandemic.

They will recite a prayer “that was worded specially in light of the situation,” according to a statement from the event’s organizers.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Besides the COVID-19 outbreak, which the statement noted has “affected the nations of the world and all [religious] communities,” the prayer was also being held due to rising anti-Semitism and racism across the globe.

The prayer will be recorded and broadcast from the King David Hotel in Jerusalem at 3 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 14,326 coronavirus cases in Israel and 187 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been over 2,565,000 infections and more than 177,500 deaths, according to a tally from John Hopkins University.