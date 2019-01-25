Children, 4 and 6, killed in apartment fire in central Israel

Two young children were killed in an apartment fire in the central Israeli town of Kafr Kassem early Friday.

A man, woman and baby were also hurt in the fire in the predominantly Arab-Israeli town northeast of Tel Aviv. They were taken to a hospital in Petah Tikva and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Rescuers pulled the two boys, ages 4 and 6, out of the apartment unconscious and without a pulse. They were declared dead at the scene.

“When we got to the scene, relatives were yelling ‘the kids, the kids’ and directed us to go up the stairs to the apartment,” a rescuer with the Magen David Adom emergency service said, according to Hebrew media.

The two were found laying near the entrance to the apartment, according to the first responder.

An initial report from a rescue official said the pair had died of smoke inhalation.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. Investigators were expected to open a probe.