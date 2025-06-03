Colorado suspect disguised himself as a gardener to approach victims – police

The suspect in the firebomb attack on a rally for Israeli hostages in Colorado on Sunday disguised himself as a gardener to approach the group and has no regrets about the attack that aimed to kill all of the participants at the demonstration, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed by a Boulder detective.

The affidavit, filed by a detective who interviewed Mohamed Sabry Soliman after the attack, came alongside a statement filed by an FBI agent who also spoke with the suspect. Soliman is being charged by both state and federal authorities for the attack that wounded 12 in the city of Boulder.

Police first heard about the attack when they received a call at 1:27 p.m. about a man with a “blow torch” who was lighting people on fire. Officers arrived at the scene three minutes later. Witnesses directed them to Soliman, who was shirtless, standing on a patch of grass, facing the bystanders and shouting. He was arrested two minutes after officers arrived.

Witnesses said Soliman, 45, threw the homemade firebombs into the crowd, “which burst upon impact, creating large flames,” the detective said. Eight people were burned or caught on fire, and four victims with minor injuries later came forward. The victims’ names were redacted.

Soliman also used a commercial weed sprayer, mounted on his back and filled with gasoline, as a makeshift flamethrower. The device malfunctioned and caught on fire, prompting Soliman to drop the sprayer and remove his shirt, witnesses later said.

Police located a silver Toyota Prius registered to Soliman a few blocks away. Inside were cans of gasoline, rags and a Quran.

Soliman, who was lightly injured, told medical personnel that he attacked the group to avenge “his people.”

Soliman has a valid Colorado driver’s license, lives in Colorado Springs, and has no criminal history in the state.

The report said Soliman was born in Egypt, lived in Kuwait for 17 years at some point, and moved to Colorado Springs three years ago. The US Department of Homeland Security said Soliman’s tourist visa expired and he was in the US illegally.

Soliman planned the attack for a year and learned to make Molotov cocktails on YouTube. He took a class to acquire a concealed firearms permit and learned to fire a gun, but was unable to buy a firearm because he is not a legal US citizen.

He bought glass containers for the firebombs at a Target, filled them with gas from a gas station he stopped at on his way to the attack, and put them in a black storage bin. Investigators later recovered 16 unused firebombs from the scene. Soliman told police he only threw two firebombs at the group “because he got scared.”

In order to approach the protest group without raising suspicion, Soliman disguised himself as a gardener, wearing an orange vest, carrying flowers he bought at Home Depot, and wearing the weed sprayer filled with gasoline.

He waited to carry out the attack until his oldest daughter graduated from high school on Thursday. He searched online for “Zionist groups,” found the weekly gathering in Boulder, and attended its first gathering after his daughter’s graduation. He arrived at the scene 10 minutes before the group was scheduled to gather.

Soliman said “he wanted them all to die” and that he would “go back and do it again and had no regret.” He told the detective that anyone who supports the existence of Israel on “our land,” meaning Palestine, is a Zionist. It was not clear if Soliman has Palestinian ancestry.

Soliman said no one knew about his attack plan, including his family, who had cooperated with investigators.

He repeatedly told police that he sought his own death.

“He said he had to do it, he should do it, and he would not forgive himself if he did not do it,” the detective wrote. “Mohamed described his hopes for everyone in the Zionist group to die.”

Soliman made similar statements to the FBI, telling an agent he wanted to “kill all Zionist people” and that he had vowed to “do it again.” The FBI said Soliman had shouted “Free Palestine” during the attack. Some legal filings spell his first name as Mohammed.

The victims ranged in age from 52 to 88. The 88-year-old woman was the most severely injured and was in critical condition after the attack. Her current status is unclear.

Soliman has been charged with hate crimes by the federal government and with 16 counts of attempted murder by the State of Colorado, plus additional charges related to the use of incendiary devices. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The Boulder Jewish community said in a Tuesday statement that a vigil will be held for the victims on Wednesday.

The Boulder Jewish Festival is scheduled for Sunday and will be restructured to focus on the hostages. Details about the event are still being finalized. The Jewish Family Service of Boulder is offering free mental health services to anyone impacted by the attack.

JEWISHcolorado, a community group, launched an emergency fundraising effort for the victims.

The Boulder Jewish community is working on security with the Secure Community Network, a national Jewish security group, the police and the FBI to protect the local Jewish community center, synagogues and community events. There are no known additional threats to the community.

Organizers of the hostages rally, called Run for Their Lives, plan to continue marching for the hostages.

The incident in Boulder took place less than two weeks after an attacker gunned down two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC. The alleged shooter shouted “Free Palestine” and “I did it for Gaza” after the killings, according to authorities.

After that attack, Jewish security officials warned that the murders could inspire copycat attacks against other Israeli or Jewish targets in the US.

The attacks come after a series of thwarted terror attempts against Jewish and Israeli targets around the US in the past year.