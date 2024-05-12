Daily Briefing May 12, Day 219: IDF preps more Rafah ops while fighting in Gaza’s north

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 219 of the war with Hamas. Military reporter Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Palestinian media reported this morning that there is renewed fighting in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya. Fabian describes fighting in all parts of Gaza, from north to south, including parts that were previously declared taken.

From the initial evacuation area and other areas of Rafah, around 300,000 Palestinians have moved to a designated “humanitarian zone,” according to IDF assessments. The IDF announced yesterday that it had successfully coordinated the opening of a field hospital in this area. Who is running this hospital and what other facilities are there?

This morning an explosion was seen on northern Israel’s coast near the community of Rosh Hanikra, after sirens warned of an incoming drone launched from Lebanon. This is after a weekend of barrages that sparked fires. We hear what has happened on the northern border over the past several days.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant slammed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Friday for continuing to hold up approval of the purchase of two fighter jet squadrons for the Israeli Air Force amid the war. Fabian explains the consequences of the delay-causing power play.

Israel is readying to mark Memorial Day for the first time since the October 7 onslaught and the ensuing war. As of this recording, 25,040 people have died during service to the country since 1860. Fabian delves into the categories of the fallen and describes a schoolmate, Sgt. First Class Yosef Malachi Guedalia, who was killed on October 7 while defending Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Advertisement

Discussed articles include:

IDF calls on Gazans to leave additional Rafah neighborhoods as it presses operation

Gallant blasts Smotrich for mid-war holdup of fighter jet procurement

A dark year: 766 soldiers, 834 civilians killed since last Memorial Day

Sgt. First Class Yosef Malachi Guedalia, 22: ‘A very gentle, sweet person’

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

Check out yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode: