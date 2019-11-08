Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen to star in Mayim Bialik’s first film
‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-stars of Jewish actress also to appear in ‘As Sick As They Made Us,’ which she is writing and directing
JTA — Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen are starring in a film to be written and directed by Mayim Bialik.
Actors Olivia Thirlby and Simon Helberg, who appeared in the television series “The Big Bang Theory” together with Bialik, are also set to star in the comedy-drama titled “As Sick As They Made Us,” Deadline reported on Thursday.
The film tells the story of a divorced mother navigating difficult family dynamics as she finds love. It will be Bialik’s screenwriting and directing debut.
Bialik, who is Jewish, is best known for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fawler on “The Big Bang Theory,” which concluded in May. She was first launched into stardom at the age of 15 as the title character in the television series “Blossom.”
The divorced mother of two has a doctorate in neuroscience, runs her own website, Grok Nation, and is a best-selling author.
