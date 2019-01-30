Egypt arrests activists after commemoration of uprising

CAIRO, Egypt — An Egyptian rights lawyer said security forces have arrested at least six activists in a crackdown coinciding with the anniversary of Egypt’s 2011 uprising, which toppled the regime of longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Negad Borai said Wednesday that among those arrested in the past two days is Yehia Hussein Abdel Hady, the former spokesman of the Civil Democratic Movement. The coalition of secular and left-leaning political parties had called for a boycott of Egypt’s presidential election last year.

He said five activists were arrested on Monday after they attended a ceremony in Cairo commemorating the Arab Spring uprising.

It is not clear if the activists are among 54 people who authorities said Tuesday were detained for plotting to foment chaos on the anniversary of the uprising.