Elizabeth Wurtzel, writer of ‘Prozac Nation,’ dies at 52

American writer Elizabeth Wurtzel, who gained fame for her 1994 memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” died Tuesday at 52 of breast cancer.

The best-selling book was seen as groundbreaking for the open manner in which it tackled issues such a depression and drug addiction. Her follow-up books “Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women” and “More, Now, Again” were less well-received.

Wurtzel first announced her diagnosis in 2015 and had since become an advocate for early testing for the BRCA mutation, particularly in Ashkenazi Jewish women, which increases the risk of breast cancer.

After going through intensive treatments during that year, she wrote in the New York Times: “I live in an age of miracles and wonders, when they cure cancer with viruses. If I ever meet cancer again, I will figure it out. You see, I am very Jewish, which is to say, I am Jewish: I am undefeated by the worst.”