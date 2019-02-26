Ex-general running for Knesset as Labor No. 2 may be ineligible, judge says

The Central Elections Committee on Monday informed a former general running for elections on the Labor Party slate that he may not be eligible, questioning whether he completed his legally required post-army “cooling off” period before entering politics.

Tal Russo, a retired major general and former head of the army’s Southern Command, was tapped last week by Labor head Avi Gabbay to fill the number two slot on the party’s slate.

While Russo left active duty in 2013, he served in reserves as the head of the IDF’s Depth Corps in a permanent capacity until 2017.

Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, who heads the election oversight committee, wrote to Russo that his retirement date was May 10, 2017, making him ineligible for elected office until May 2020.

Under Israeli law, senior security officials must wait three years after retiring before entering politics.

Melcer gave Russo, Labor and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit until March 3 to respond regarding the retired general’s eligibility.

“Russo is a celebrated soldier. We are sure things will be clarified and he will represent Israeli citizens with honor in the next Knesset,” Labor said in a statement.

Separately, Melcer notified Likud Party hopeful Pinchas Idan he may be ineligible to run in the April 9 vote.

Idan, who is 19th on Likud’s list, had headed the Israel Airports Authority labor union.

But last month he requested and received a demotion that allowed him to retain his job while running for Knesset.

Under election laws, senior officials at state-run companies must resign 100 days before taking office.

Melcer asked Idan to clarify the January 6 demotion, suspecting that it was “apparently only performed for the purpose of presenting [his] candidacy.”

Idan, Likud, Mandelblit and the IAA were also given until March 3 to respond.