Firebomb thrown at police post on Temple Mount; officers close site

A firebomb was thrown at a police position on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Tuesday, prompting officers to make a number of arrests and shut down the holy site, which has seen soaring tensions in recent weeks over a long-sealed area.

“A short while ago, on the Temple Mount, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the location’s police post,” police said in a statement.

A police officer was being treated for mild smoke inhalation after the Molotov cocktail attack.

At least three people were arrested in connection with the attack and were being questioned, police said.

Following the attack, police closed the entrances to the volatile holy site and removed all those already on the Temple Mount, which has seen several confrontations between Israeli security forces and Muslim worshipers in recent weeks.

The Damascus Gate entrance of the Old City of Jerusalem was also closed.

“Jerusalem Police Commissioner Doron Yadid visited the Temple Mount and held a situational assessment there. He ordered it evacuated and closed in order to conduct searches for other weapons,” police said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s office said he was in communication with relevant parties, including Jordan, “to pressure the occupation’s government to halt this dangerous escalation.”

Abbas’ office also condemned “the dangerous Israeli escalation in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque” and called on the international community to urgently intervene.

Muslim worshipers have repeatedly threatened to enter an area of the Temple Mount near the Gate of Mercy, which was closed by court order in 2003 over allegations that the group overseeing the site was tied to the Hamas terror group.

The longstanding closure of the area near the Gate of Mercy on the compound has ignited tensions between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police in recent weeks. Worshipers have forced the area open and entered on several occasions.

High-level Israeli and Jordanian officials have been holding talks in the hope of defusing the situation. Last week, Israeli officials traveled to Jordan for meetings, and Jordanian officials have also visited Jerusalem according to Israeli reports.

The talks are ongoing and the sides have yet to come to an agreement, according to the Haaretz daily.

Jordan has offered that the site be closed for long-term renovations. While the Israelis agree, they insist it must first be closed without renovations taking place, as a statement of Israeli authority. This disagreement has reportedly stood in the way of a deal.

The area inside the Gate of Mercy was sealed off by Israeli authorities in 2003, and it has been kept closed to stop illegal construction work there by the Islamic Waqf, the organization that administer the Temple Mount. The actual Gate of Mercy, which is a fortified gateway in the retaining wall surrounding the Temple Mount, has been bricked up for nearly 500 years.

Israeli officials believe the work carried out by the Waqf, which refused to allow any Israeli observers, led to the destruction of antiquities from periods of Jewish presence in the area.

Last month, the Waqf reopened the site and Palestinian worshipers began to use it as a mosque, despite Israeli attempts to keep the area sealed.

The Waqf has repeatedly challenged the closure, convening and staging prayer-protests in the area, which often erupted into clashes with police.

Adam Rasgon and agencies contributed to this report.