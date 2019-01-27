Former police chief: Hard to see Netanyahu escaping indictment

Former Israel Police chief Roni Alsheich said Sunday that he finds it hard to envision a scenario in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not indicted in at least some of the corruption cases against him.

Alsheich, who ended his term as Israel’s top cop last month, was one of those who oversaw the three investigations into Netanyahu, which ultimately all yielded police recommendations of indictment. These case files are currently being examined by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who is widely expected to announce his decision on an indictment, pending a hearing, next month.

“I find it hard to see a situation in which a corruption indictment is not filed against the prime minister,” Alsheich said at a conference organized by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“In a sense, the police’s credibility is dependent on a Netanyahu conviction,” he added. “The role of the police is to investigate the truth and to answer the questions as accurately as possible. The more it emerges that the facts the police uncovered are incorrect, the harder it is for the police.”

Alsheich also denied ever having leaked any information about the cases to media and suggested that some of the information passed on to journalists was aimed at discrediting the investigations.

“The reporters know that the police do not leak from these investigations, period,” he said.

Netanyahu’s legal team have filed a complaint with Mandelblit demanding he open a probe into leaks from the investigation, which, they claim, have compromised the integrity of the cases.

Alsheich also repeated an assertion he made in the past that someone had put private investigators onto the police officers probing the cases against Netanyahu — a notion rejected by the prime minister, and said that he himself had received threats, but declined to give details.

The ruling Likud party, which is led by Netanyahu, responded in a statement that Alsheich’s claim of private investigators only served to show his belief in conspiracy theories, undermining his ability to conduct a fair investigation.

“Roni Alsheich repeats this evening the false suggestion that Prime Minister Netanyahu sent private investigators against police investigators,” the statement said. “When the police commissioner believes such a delusional conspiracy, how can a fair trial be expected? No wonder Alsheich joins in the pressure of the left on the attorney general to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Last week, Alsheich said he believes Mandelblit will announce his intention to indict Netanyahu before the coming elections, scheduled for April 9. He also said he has “no doubt” that bribery will be one of the charges.

Police recommended last year that Netanyahu be indicted for bribe-taking in all three cases. Alsehich’s term as police commissioner ended several months later after three years; he was not offered a customary fourth year on the job.

Netanyahu had made little secret of his dislike for Alsheich over the past two years, accusing him of leaking information to the press and of conducting a “witch hunt.”

Amid mounting reports that Mandelblit is leaning toward indicting Netanyahu, pending a hearing, on charges of bribery — and that the announcement could be made as early as February — Netanyahu has ramped up his efforts to portray such a decision as illegitimate.

He has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the probes are part of a left-wing conspiracy to depose him and that the media and left are engaged in an attempt to “steal” the upcoming April 9 election.

One of the probes relates to gifts Netanyahu received from billionaire benefactors and the other two cases involve suspected quid pro quos he is alleged to have provided or considered providing in exchange for favorable media coverage.