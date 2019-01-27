Netanyahu attorneys send AG 122 examples of alleged leaks to media

Attorneys defending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the corruption cases against him on Sunday sent the attorney general a file containing 122 examples of alleged leaks from the investigations to the media.

The move came after last week, when the prime minister’s legal team asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation into the leaks, which, they complained, have compromised the investigations.

“This is a clear case in which quantity becomes quality until, in view of the constant flow of leaks, and in view of the contamination of the investigation, an impression is made of the adoption of improper norms that have taken root in these investigations,” the attorneys wrote on Sunday. “These norms that have nothing in common with the rule of law and the proper process of investigation.”

“In the complaint [filed last week] we pointed out the illegality of systematic leaks of investigation material to the media and the serious damage inherent in this practice, with regard to the purity of the procedure and the public’s trust in the fairness of the investigation and trial proceedings,” they said.

The attorneys noted that the submitted file was in addition to other “serious examples” already included in the original complaint and were sent to the attorney general in order to “illustrate the severity and extent of the phenomenon.”

Police have already recommended Netanyahu be indicted in all three of the cases against him and it is now up to Mandelblit to make a final decision on pressing charges.

Last Wednesday, Netanyahu’s attorneys announced they had filed a complaint with Mandelblit, demanding he open a criminal investigation into leaks from the criminal probes into the premier’s affairs.

The attorneys said the leaks of “partial, distorted and biased” information are part of a “clear effort to spread negative opinions against the prime minister ahead of the upcoming elections and to exert pressure on the attorney general, who is currently deliberating these cases.”

The attorneys demanded that those responsible for the leaks be found and prosecuted.

Their announcement came as a video was posted to Netanyahu’s Twitter feed in which the prime minister called Israel’s two largest television news broadcasters, Channel 12 (Hadashot) and Channel 13, “propaganda channels” seeking to “brainwash” the public into ousting him and installing a “left-wing regime.”

Amid mounting reports that Mandelblit is leaning toward indicting Netanyahu, pending a hearing, on charges of bribery — and that the announcement could be made as early as February — Netanyahu has ramped up his efforts to portray such a decision as illegitimate.

He has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the probes are part of a left-wing conspiracy to depose him and that the media and left are engaged in an attempt to “steal” the upcoming April 9 election.

One of the probes relates to gifts Netanyahu received from billionaire benefactors and the other two cases involve suspected quid pro quos he is alleged to have provided or considered providing in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and has vowed to continue leading his Likud party in the elections even if indicted.